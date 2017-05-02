Fire breaks out at Mars candy plant in Waco

Firefighters were battling a fire at the Mars candy plant in Waco Tuesday afternoon.

The first call came in shortly after 1 p.m. A second alarm was called out around 1:20 p.m.

Several tractor trailers were on fire, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Frank Patterson. He added firefighters were inside trying to prevent the flames from spreading into the building.

The Waco plant employs hundreds of people, and it produces most of the Snickers bars in North America. Some employees in one part of the facility were safely evacuated. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Imperial Drive is closed west of the Central Texas Parkway. Waco Police are diverting traffic.

Midway ISD released a statement, asking parents to avoid the area:

Midway ISD is aware that a fire occurred at the Mars Chocolate Factory located near Midway High School and Midway Middle School. We are currently asking that parents and community members avoid the Mars and Texas Central Parkway intersection, as well as all of Imperial Drive. Feel free to travel down Mars Dr. from Hewitt Dr., pick up your student(s) and exit from the campus in the same manner in which you arrived. We also ask that Middle School parents and students avoid these areas. In addition, students transported by school buses may experience some delays as the buses avoid these areas as well. We are in communication with fire and police departments at the scene, and have been informed that the fire is under control. We will update you if any changes occur. Thank you for your cooperation.

