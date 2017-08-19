Fire breaks out at Erie County Fair

A photo by viewer William Lorenz Jr. shows the flames that broke out at the Erie County Fair.

HAMBURG, NY — Hamburg Police tell 2 On Your Side that a fire started at the Erie County Fair in the Bert Weidner's Steak and Chicken stand.

The fair tweeted that fire began around 7:55 p.m. All propane tanks were secured and all gas was shut off.

The fire was officially deemed out at about 8:55 p.m.

According to the fair, three people were treated for smoke inhalation. Two individuals were taken to the Erie County Medical Center. Another was treated and released at the fair's first aid station.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV