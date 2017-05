Viewer photo (Photo: Viewer Photo)

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. -- Crews from multiple agencies are at the scene of a fire in Cherry Creek, Chautauqua Co. dispatchers say.

The fire happened at the Trillium Lodge, at 6830 Cherry Creek.

2 On Your Side has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV