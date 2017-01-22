Fires engulf a house and car on Kermit Ave

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Fire Department responded late Sunday night to a report of a car fire at on Kermit Avenue, near Bailey, in Buffalo.



Officials say that while firefighters were en route, another call was made for the same address, that time for a house on fire. According to the Buffalo Fire Department, when the first company arrived, they found both a car and the first floor of 54 Kermit Avenue on fire.

Officials say three people were rescued from the second floor of the home. No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is assisting those three people with temporary housing.



Firefighters were able to contain most of the fire to the first floor of the home, but there was some minor damage to the second floor.



Fire officials believe both the house fire and the car fire are related, and were not caused by one another. The exact details of the causes are under investigation.

(© 2017 WGRZ)