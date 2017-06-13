Fire at Quasar Energy being investigated

Fire at West Seneca Quasar Energy. WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

WEST SENECA, NY -- Crews responded to the scene of a fire at Quasar Energy on North America Dr. in West Seneca Tuesday afternoon.

Responding East Seneca Volunteer Fire Company chiefs say the fire started in a container with some dirty oil, similar to cooking oil.

The fire was described as an explosion initially, said East Seneca Fire Chief Norm Locher. When they arrived at the scene, he described smoke from the fire as a "mushroom cloud," he believes from a rubber roof of the container burning.

A hazmat crew was called as a precaution.

Town Supervisor Sheila Meegan told 2 On Your Side the town's disaster coordinator said that the fire was contained to a small panel and there is no threat to public safety.

The fire stayed contained between two "roofs" of the structure that was storing the dirty oil, said Union Fire Chief Joe Kazmierski.

One person, believed to be a worker at the facility, suffered some minor burn-like injuries, the fire chiefs say. The worker was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV