Fire at Orchard Park barn at center of dispute

Photo: Chris Webb

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - A dilapidated barn at the center of a dispute on Route 20 A in Orchard Park is on fire.

The fire at the barn started Thursday evening and a neighbor and police at the scene tell us it was started by lightning from a passing thunderstorm.

The dispute involves William Smith, the man who owns the collapsing barn, who refuses to fix it. In the past, Smith said he will shoot anyone who steps onto his property.

