Fire at Clarence Center residence

WGRZ 6:29 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. -- Officials responded to a house fire on Heise Road Monday evening. 

Part of Heise Road is closed as firefighters are on the scene. 

As of about 6:15 p.m., smoke and flames were not visible inside the home. 

2 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

