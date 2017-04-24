Fire at Clarence Center residence

WGRZ Photo/Danny Spewak (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Danny Spewak)

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. -- Officials responded to a house fire on Heise Road Monday evening.

Part of Heise Road is closed as firefighters are on the scene.

As of about 6:15 p.m., smoke and flames were not visible inside the home.

2 On Your Side has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Part of Heise Road in Clarence Center is closed as firefighters clean up the aftermath of a house fire. No flames or smoke visible @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/oasYApNs5M — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewakWGRZ) April 24, 2017

© 2017 WGRZ-TV