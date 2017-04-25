Fire at Chris' NY Sandwich Co.

Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY - A minor fire started inside the kitchen of Chris' NY Sandwich Co. on Delaware Ave. in Buffalo on Wednesday morning.

The fire started just before 6:00 a.m. Residents who live in apartments above the restaurant were all evacuated, but it is expected that they will be allowed to return to their apartments sometime after 7:00 a.m.

There is no word on damage to the restaurant.

Delaware Ave. in Buffalo is closed between Tupper and Edward while fire crews are on scene.

