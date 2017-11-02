WGRZ
Finalists perform lullabies in Children's Hospital contest

Winner Of Hospital Lullaby Contest

WGRZ 10:39 PM. EDT November 02, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — Finalists in the Oishei Children's Hospital Lullaby Contest performed their rendition of "Brahms' Lullaby" for a panel of judges on Thursday. 14 finalists sang for their chance at winning $1,500 and the opportunity for an audio recording of their song to be played in the new hospital every time a baby is born. 

"We have a long history of playing the Brahms Lullaby by every time a baby has been born. and so with the new building and the new construction, we wanted to do something new with that lullaby," said Allegra Jaros, President of the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

Krista Seddon won the competition.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


