Finalists perform lullabies in Children's Hospital contest

BUFFALO, NY — Finalists in the Oishei Children's Hospital Lullaby Contest performed their rendition of "Brahms' Lullaby" for a panel of judges on Thursday. 14 finalists sang for their chance at winning $1,500 and the opportunity for an audio recording of their song to be played in the new hospital every time a baby is born.

"We have a long history of playing the Brahms Lullaby by every time a baby has been born. and so with the new building and the new construction, we wanted to do something new with that lullaby," said Allegra Jaros, President of the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo.

Krista Seddon won the competition.

