Final push for public input on 198 changes

Sqajaquada Expressway (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - With less than two weeks left in the public comment period for changes to the Scajaquada corridor, local lawmakers are making a final push for input.

Changes to Route 198 began with the lowering of the speed limit to 30 miles per hour, following a deadly crash in 2015.

Lawmakers say they want the New York Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration to help return Delaware Park to its former glory.

"The biggest thing for us is to make sure that the two sides of the park are restored and rejoined, so that every park user can use this park the way Olmsted had intended," said Stephanie Crockatt with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

Construction could begin on the $100 million project by the end of the year.

