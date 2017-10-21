WGRZ file photo of the scene of the City Grill shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seven years after one of the most violent shootings in Buffalo history, a fifth victim has died.

Demario Vass died on Oct. 14 from injuries he suffered in the deadly City Grill shooting. He was 37.

The wake was held at Trinity Baptist Church on Bailey Avenue on Saturday afternoon. The funeral service was followed shortly after at the Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Vass' sister Destinee McBride spoke with 2 On Your Side about the shooting back in 2011.

"He's the oldest out of all 7 of us and he was the one everybody depended on like whatever we needed we always called him," McBride said. "He was always there for us."

Riccardo McCray was arrested for the 2010 shooting. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in March 2011 for the shootings. He was found guilty on three counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV