Fewer Bees Locally

Bees

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Healthy bee hives are not as normal of a sight these days, as the number of bees continues to drop. One bee farm in Hamburg has seen a drastic drop in not only years but months.

It's way down, way down from what it use to be," said John Lenox, Owner of a Bee Farm on the Smith Maple Farm in Hamburg. "I started the winter off with seven hives and I ended up with two... and it costs a lot of money to start a new hive because I can't even go out in the woods and get them, I have to buy them."

When the bees are disappearing, local honey is as well. "At least two or three phone calls a week people looking for pure honey, local pure honey and I haven't got any," Lenox said. "It's gone, I sold it all."

Lenox says the bees don't like a lot of rain and there has been plenty of that this year. But at least one widespread cause is fertilizers, and Lenox says it's going to take a lot of effort to get the bees back.

"It's the governments that have to get involved and do something about it," Lenox said.

