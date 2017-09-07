Feature film holding open casting calls in WNY

BUFFALO, NY — The producers behind the Academy Award-winning movie "Manchester by the Sea" are giving Western New Yorkers a chance to be in their next feature film.

"The True Adventures of Wolfboy" will host its second open casting call on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Niagara County Community College's Fine Arts Build F.

The shooting dates are scheduled for Sept. 18-21. Attendance is not required for all four days.

If you have questions, send an email to BeInWolfboy@gmail.com

