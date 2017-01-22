Fatal two car accident in Town of Kendall

TOWN OF KENDALL, N.Y. -- One person was killed in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon in the Town of Kendall, The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Norway Road.
Officials say they believe a car traveling north on Norway Road failed to yield right of way at a stop sign to a vehicle that was traveling west on Route 18.
Drivers' and passengers' names are not being provided at this point pending families being notified.
Fog is believed to have played a role in causing the crash, deputies say.
State Police and the Kendall and Hamlin Fire Departments also responded to the crash scene.
