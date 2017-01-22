WGRZ
Fatal two car accident in Town of Kendall

DEADLY CRASH IN ORLEANS CO. TOWN OF KENDALL

WGRZ 11:49 PM. EST January 22, 2017

TOWN OF KENDALL, N.Y. -- One person was killed in a two-car accident Sunday afternoon in the Town of Kendall, The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says. 

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 18 and Norway Road. 

Officials say they believe a car traveling north on Norway Road failed to yield right of way at a stop sign to a vehicle that was traveling west on Route 18. 

Drivers' and passengers' names are not being provided at this point pending families being notified.

Fog is believed to have played a role in causing the crash, deputies say.  

State Police and the Kendall and Hamlin Fire Departments also responded to the crash scene. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


