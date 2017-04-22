BARRE, N.Y. -- Orleans County Undersheriff Christopher Bourke has confirmed one person was killed in a skydiving accident in the town of Barre Saturday evening.
Officials responded to an area with an orchard near Pask Road and Pine Hill.
The skydiver has not been identified, and officials are still investigating the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
