Fatal shooting on Cornwall Avenue

Buffalo Police On Scene Of Shooting

WGRZ 10:10 PM. EST January 09, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a 46-year-old has died after being shot while sitting in a vehicle Monday afternoon on the city's East Side. 

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the first block of Cornwall Avenue, police say. The man died a short time after being shot. His name has not been provided. 

Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847 - 2255.


