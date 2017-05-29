Fatal rollover accident on Dupont Street

WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Franco Ardito)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a fatal accident Monday in the area of Dupont Street and Glenwood Avenue.

Police say the accident happened just before 6 p.m. when a vehicle ran through a stop sign. The vehicle then struck another vehicle, causing a Chrysler Sebring to flip over. The 42-year-old male driver of the Chrysler Sebring was then ejected and declared dead at the scene.

A male passenger in that vehicle and the female driver in the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals with injuries that appeared non-life threatening.

