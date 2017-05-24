WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Fatal motorcycle accident in Buffalo

Serious Motorcycle Crash In Buffalo

WGRZ 11:26 PM. EDT May 24, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in the city's Riverside section.

It happened Wednesday night at the intersection of Roesch Avenue and Condon Avenue.

More than a dozen officers had responded to this scene at one point.
 
Buffalo Police have not released many details, only that a motorcycle was involved and the person on it, a man in his 20's, hit an SUV and died at the scene. 

One person in the SUV suffered injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories