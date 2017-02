Fatal fire on 74th Street in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - One person has died in a house fire on the 200 block of 74th Street in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

There's no word on the name of the victim, who is male, or how the fire started.

Police and fire crews are still investigating.

