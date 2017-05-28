Fatal crash: tractor trailer into a house

A tractor trailer ran into a house Sunday off the I-90 in the Town of Hamburg. Photo: WGRZ/Franco Ardito (Photo: Photo: WGRZ/Franco Ardito)

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. -- New York State Police responded to a fatal accident involving a tractor trailer into a utility pole and a house Sunday evening.

Troopers say the accident happened around 8 p.m. while the tractor trailer was traveling westbound on the I-90 between exits 56 and 57.

The tractor trailer first struck a utility pole, then struck the house, which was unoccupied at the time. It then crashed into a shed, where it came to a rest.

Troopers say the tractor trailer driver was unresponsive and was taken to the Erie County Medical Center. The accident was later confirmed to be fatal.

The right lane of the I-90 in this area is currently blocked off due to low hanging wires. Troopers say they are investigating what may have caused the accident.

Kraig Blersch, Second Assistant Chief with Big Tree Volunteer Fire Company, said it's believed the tractor trailer driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

He also said the house was opened up on one side, and crews on the scene were most concerned about damage to the house's foundation.

A Hazmat crew was also called to the scene to investigate possible hazardous materials in the house from the tractor trailer.

After Hazmat crews assessed the contents of the trailer, they decided to let the vehicle sit in place until the morning, said Sean Crotty, the Town of Hamburg Emergency Manager.

Jason Wagner, Big Tree Vol. Fire Comp. Chief, said the tractor trailer's contents are electronics, palettes of paint, and sodium cyanide. However, they are secured inside the trailer and should be safe until the morning, Wagner said.

The house is condemned at this point in time to protect it from the elements of Sunday's crash, and it will need to be reassessed.

