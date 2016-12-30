Fatal crash in the Town of Elma

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

ELMA, N.Y. -- A driver was killed and a passenger remains in critical condition after a one-vehicle rollover crash Thursday evening in the Town of Elma, Erie County Sheriff's Deputies say.

The crash happened at 5:19 p.m. along Clinton Street between Winspear and Handy Roads. Deputies say when they responded, they saw the vehicle on its roof and bystanders doing what they could to help the elderly couple involved in the crash.

First responders got the passenger out and transported her to the Erie County Medical Center with head and upper body injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the car went off of a curve along Clinton Street and hit a culvert and a utility pole before it came to a rest on its roof.

The names of the driver and passenger have not been released.