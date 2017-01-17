Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

BUFFLAO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Main Street.

Police say they believe it happened when a person driving south on Main Street lost control and struck a utility pole.

Buffalo Fire Department first responders had to remove the 80-year-old driver, a man, from the vehicle after the accident.

He was then taken to Sisters Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they believe the man had a preexisting medical condition before the accident.

(© 2017 WGRZ)