WGRZ
Close

Fatal accident on the 2500 block of Main St.

WGRZ 6:48 PM. EST January 17, 2017

BUFFLAO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Main Street. 

Police say they believe it happened when a person driving south on Main Street lost control and struck a utility pole. 

Buffalo Fire Department first responders had to remove the 80-year-old driver, a man, from the vehicle after the accident. 

He was then taken to Sisters Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Investigators say they believe the man had a preexisting medical condition before the accident. 

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories