Fatal accident in Genesee County

BETHANY, NY-- The Genesee County Sheriff's office is investigating a deadly crash from Friday morning.

It happened on Route 63 near Fargo Road in Bethany. The Sheriff's Office says a car driven by Gerald D. Makin, 67, of Bradford,NY, was traveling northbound on Route 63 when he crossed over the center line and hit a pickup truck head-on. A third vehicle, parked on the side of the road was then hit by the pickup truck.

Makin was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Anna Ayers, 69, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.



The driver of the pickup truck, Robert E. Moore, Jr. 50 and his passenger Christine Moore, 49 were take by Mercy Flight to United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the crash.

