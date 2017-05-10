Fatal accident in Amherst

Transit Road Accident

AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police are investigating an accident in which a man died.

The accident happened around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Transit Road near Millersport Highway.

Police say a truck driven by Steven Brewer of Lockport left the road and hit a tree. Brewer died at a nearby hospital.

Amherst Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call them at (716) 689-1311.

