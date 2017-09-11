Fatal accident in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. -- One person has died, following a serious accident in the Town of Alden.

The crash happened around 3 P.M. Monday, on Broadway near Virginia.

Erie County Sheriff, Timothy Howard, says an eastbound vehicle crossed over the centerline and hit a driver going the opposite way. The eastbound vehicle rolled over, and partially ejected the driver. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name is being withheld until notification is made to the family.

Crash Investigation Deputies are continuing the investigation, and Broadway will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

