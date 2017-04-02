Family of pedestrian killed looks for answers

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- Birthday balloons tied to a utility pole above colorful flowers and a photo could be seen Sunday on Erie Ave in North Tonawanda.

The photo is of Jim Edel, who would have celebrated his 54th birthday Sunday.

Edel was struck by a car and died the night of Feb. 27.

Robin Heath, Edel's ex-girlfriend, and his two daughters put out the display not only as a memorial, but as a reminder to those who pass by.

"I am here to hopefully get some answers," Heath said, as she was putting up the display.

She explained that while one arrest has been made in connection to the hit and run that killed Edel, they have been told by police a second vehicle may have been involved, but they don't exactly know how.

"Me and my daughters are in question...we don't know exactly what happened," Heath said. "We are hoping somebody will come forward."

Edel had volunteered with the Girl Scouts of Western New York for 15 years.

