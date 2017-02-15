Family needs help after deadly fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - A Niagara Falls woman is speaking out about the incredible loss she and her kids are coping with following a deadly fire.

The blaze on 74th Street last month killed David Guarino. He was the only one home. His wife Amy and their three children were out at the time.

Amy says her husband apparently fell asleep after stopping to get a pizza and eating it at home. A space heater placed too close to a garbage can started the fire. Amy says they lost everything.

"This was our home for 15 years. 15 years of memories. Ya know, just up in smoke. One careless accident just cost him his life, cost my children. They lost their father."

Any's sister started a GoFundMe page to hep her sister. It's raised $1,200 so far, but we need more.

