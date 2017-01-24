Addison Cannon

AMHERST, NY-- A Western New York family is looking for help and answers tonight... as they deal with a mysterious disease hurting their little girl.

When little Addison Cannon came into the world on June 13th 2008, Mom and Dad were full of joy, hopes and dreams.

When she was four-years-old, Addison began having a speech delay. Her family says that was just the start of a downward spiral.

Addy's condition continued to decline. Soon she needed a walker to get around. A battery of tests were done, with no clear-cut cause for the erosion of her mental and physical capabilities. Doctors said it was likely Cerebral Palsy.

It was heart-breaking for them to watch their typical, carefree, happy kiddo, continue to fade with no real answers.

The Cannons

By her third MRI, doctors found significant deterioration in her brain. They have spent the past 10 months undergoing genetic testing to try and determine exactly what is causing Addy's decline; some have said that it may be a form of Lukodystrophy,

similar to Krabbe disease.

All they know is that it is taking Addy from them, and her two younger sisters Reagan and Megan.

The Cannons are now faced with not only trying to get their daughter the help she needs, but also to pay for all of the medical care, as well as a specialized van to help get her and her wheelchair from place -to -place. In the meantime, they will continue to look for a cause, so they can help other families who find themselves in the same struggle.

A fundraiser is planned for March 25th, as they struggle with both their financial and emotional future.

The fundraiser will be held March 25th at the American Legion/Brounshidle Post at 3354 Delaware Avenue in Kenmore from 1pm-5pm.

The family also has a Facebook page with more information.

