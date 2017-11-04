Family, friends hold vigil for Tevin Sapp

BUFFALO, NY — Family and friends gathered on Thatcher Street on Saturday to honor his memory of Tevin Sapp.

The Vigil was held for Sapp, who was shot and killed after leaving a corner store on Monday. He was a father of a four-month-old son and his family says he recently started a job with Walmart to help care for the child.

"The love and support is overwhelming, I'm so grateful for it. You know, you guys out there that's doing this...it's hateful and deadly stuff. You see the people that you hurt. You got a lot of love around here." said Arthur McClinton, Sapp's stepfather.

There has been other violence on Thatcher Street in recent years, including two other shootings, one of which was fatal as well.

