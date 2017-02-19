Family Heath Day. WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Hundreds were out at University at Buffalo's Alumni Arena Sunday afternoon for BlueCross BlueShield's Family Day.

The event was designed as a way to get kids and their families active during their winter break, enjoying activities such as swimming, various sports activities and games.

Organizers say the warm weather outside seems to encourage people to get active.

"We have a great turnout for today's event," said Falon McKernan, BCBS Coordinator of Community Relations. "I think the nice weather has encouraged people to take the drive out here and not worry about any winter storms. That's been a huge plus for us."

BlueCross BlueShield is hosting free events all week for its Winter Play series.

A list of events is below:

Monday, Feb. 20 through Friday, Feb. 24: Free Ice Skating at MLK Jr. Park, 778 Best Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Free Ice Skating at the Healthy Zone Rink, 41 Riley Street in East Aurora, NY. 3 - 5:30 p.m. Free skating at the outdoor rink with skate rentals available for $3. Vouchers will be handed out for free hot chocolate and coffee.

Saturday Feb. 25: Let's Get Physical fun activities for families, including JumpBunch sports activities, at Explore and More Museum, 300 Gleed Avenue in East Aurora. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

