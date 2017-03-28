Families, students decide whether to opt-out

WEST SENECA, NY -- For elementary and middle school students across the state, they're busy this week taking those standardized tests in English language arts (ELA).

2 On Your Side called about a dozen school districts Tuesday -- including Wilson, Ken-Ton, Depew, Williamsville and Hamburg -- and the vast majority of them are still calculating opt-out numbers from the first day of testing. 2 On Your Side found in a couple districts, opt-out numbers are on the decline.

One district is West Seneca -- where 73 percent of students a year ago opted out. This week, school officials say 68 percent of students will skip the tests. In Niagara County, we heard from Niagara Falls Schools -- last year 7 percent of students opted out of the tests. This week, 3 percent have refused the exams.

Tuesday, we spoke to a spokesperson from the state teachers union, which has been urging parents to know their rights to opt their kids out.

"We've provided fact sheets for parents, so they can know the facts, learn the facts, have discussions around the dinner table and decide what works best for their family for their child," said Carl Korn, a spokesperson for NYSUT.