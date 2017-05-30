Falls man dies of injuries from assault

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - A Niagara Falls man has died from injuries he suffered during an assault last August.

Cameron Weingartner, 44, was beaten in his Falls home on August 30 and was transported to ECMC where he stayed until his passing.

Niagara Co. District Attorney's office has taken over the case and will re-examine the possibility of charging 37-year-old Douglas Sinclair for Weingartner's death.

