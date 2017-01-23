WGRZ
Man charged after cyclist injured in hit & run

WGRZ 9:45 PM. EST January 23, 2017

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls police say they have charged a man in connection to a hit and run last week that left a bicyclist seriously injured. 

The crash happened Thursday Jan. 19 when 19-year-old Calvin Crogan was ridding his bike east down Ontario Avenue. He was then struck by a 2003 Hyundai Sonata that fled the scene. Crogan is still being treated for a serious head injury, police say. 

Ronald W. Harrison, 61, of Niagara Falls was charged with a single count of felony Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Accident.  Harrison will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday. 

 

 

