NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Niagara Falls police say they have charged a man in connection to a hit and run last week that left a bicyclist seriously injured.
The crash happened Thursday Jan. 19 when 19-year-old Calvin Crogan was ridding his bike east down Ontario Avenue. He was then struck by a 2003 Hyundai Sonata that fled the scene. Crogan is still being treated for a serious head injury, police say.
Ronald W. Harrison, 61, of Niagara Falls was charged with a single count of felony Leaving the Scene of a Serious Injury Accident. Harrison will be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
