Falls donation drive continues to back Harvey victims

NIAGARA FALLS, NY — Some Western New Yorkers were busy Saturday trying to make sure the special needs of people in Houston and elsewhere in Texas are not forgotten.

After many lost everything in Hurricane Harvey and its catastrophic flooding of the Lone State, locals contributed to a donation drive at Niagara Falls High School.

At the high school, boxes with everything from non-perishable food, to baby care items, to cleaning supplies were piling up. However, the actual drive itself to the Lone Star state ran into a logistical snag.

"We had a trucking company that had volunteered the truck and the time to take it to Texas something happened to them and last night they had to bail out," said Kenny Tompkins, a Niagara Falls City Council member. "So right now we're desperately looking for somebody that may have a truck or has the time or the where with all to get it down to Texas for us. Or people can help with some donations to pay for gas mileage and stuff like that.

"We'll take a Ryder or two if we have to but that's gonna take way from the event. We're really looking for somebody that can help us out to maybe donate a truck and some time to get it there."

If you can help with donations, or with arranging for some form of transportation, Tompkins asks that you reach out to him via Facebook here.

