Falls Council wants Drip Program to continue

The Niagara Falls City Council unanimously recommends reinstating the Drip Program, pledging to "get the Water Board under control."

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Monday, the Niagara Falls City Council unanimously recommended to reinstate a program to help keep homeowners' pipes from freezing.

Lawmakers passed a resolution urging the Niagara Falls Water Board to continue reimbursing people for the "Drip Program." This program allows neighbors to trickle water from their faucets to prevent ice from building up, and their pipes from freezing.

Customers could run their water up to a certain point without having to pay an extra cost with the Drip Program. It's clear they're angry about the water board's decision to end the program.

The Niagara Falls Water Board has told 2 On Your Side in the past that the program would shave off an estimated $30 from a $100 bill.

"Now all of a sudden, they go and they pull this problem and I don't understand why," one resident said.

The Niagara Falls Water Board issued a statement acknowledging that the Drip Program is now voluntary, since there were no reports of frozen pipes last winter.

