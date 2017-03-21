Expansion for West Side bazaar planned

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announces a planned expansion for Buffalo's West Side bazaar Tuesday. WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown took several actions to recognize the city's refugee communities Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown nominated the Westminister Economic Development Initiatives's West Side Bazaar expansion initiative in the 2017 Wells Fargo and USCMCommunityWINS Grant Program. Through the grant program, WENDI could receive up to $300,000 to help grow the bazaar.

The bazaar on Grant Street has become a popular marketplace, and the demand for space there is high.

"We are in the preliminary phase of where this expansion would go," said Ben Bissell, Executive Director at Westminster Economic Development Initiative. "We want to keep this as closely knit as possible, in one location."

At the same time, Mayor Brown declared March 21, 2017 as the "U.S. Conference of Mayors National Day of Immigration Action."

