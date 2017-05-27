Events to celebrate Memorial Day in WNY

Field of American Flags (Photo: jaflippo)

WESTERN NEW YORK -- Memorial Day is this Monday, and across Western New York there are events to recognize those who risk their lives to serve our country in the armed forces.

Forest Lawn will be holding several events to recognize the day. Sunday at 1 p.m., a Grand Army of the Republic ceremony will be held. On Monday, at 9 a.m., an Erie County American Legion Ceremony will be held and at 9:30 a.m. a new World War I exhibit will open with live music by 23 Skidoos.

A Memorial Day Service will also be held in Niagara Falls at the Oakwood Cemetery at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Veteran's Section, which is located in the front of the cemetery.

If you are heading to the Walden Galleria, you can visit a Memorial Day Wall constructed of chalkboard paint in the mall's lower level, near the Apple Store. Visitors will be welcome to write their own messages and tributes to those serving in the armed forces.

Parades are planned in may parts of Western New York Monday, including: the West Seneca Annual Memorial Day Parade starting at 10:30 a.m. at Southgate Plaza; the Twin Cities Annual Memorial Day Parade in the City of Tonawanda starting at 1:30 p.m. at Clinton and Morgan Streets; and a Town of Tonawanda and Village of Kenmore parade starting at 11 a.m. on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda.

A "Patriot's Parade" is also planned for 11 a.m. Monday in Lewiston starting on Center Street and ending at Academy Park. At noon, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held at Academy Park featuring the Air Force Color Guard choreographed flag folding, and Patriotic choir selections from a local choir group. A free lunch will be served under a tent at Academy Park, catered by Brickyard Pub and BBQ in Lewsiton.

For those who are not able to get out to an event, starting Memorial Day The Basil Family of Dealerships and Veterans One Stop Center of Western New York have launched their third annual "Vehicles for Vets" program that will allow a veteran or active serving military member to win a new vehicle. You can nominate a veteran or active-serving military member online at http://www.basilcars.com/vehicles-for-vets-giving-back-to-those-who-serve-us/.

