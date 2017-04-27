Estate sale held at Williamsville castle

WGRZ

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. -- If you've ever wanted a look inside Cambria Castle in Williamsville, now is your chance.

An estate sale started Thursday. More than five-thousand people went through the castle to either buy things or just look.

Two sisters owned Cambria Castle Dream Island. One of them passed away, the other is now in assisted living, so that's why the estate sale is being held.

Quinn Patrick came to the estate sale to relive childhood memories of trick-or-treating in the castle.

"I found some old like pelts, and this tablecloth, which is really beautiful fabric, and my sister got some books, so we had some good finds," says Patrick.

There's no word yet on the castle's future- whether it will stay in the family or be sold itself.

The estate sale continues Friday from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

