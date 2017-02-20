Erin McAneney's brave cancer fight ends

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Erin McAneney's words, "I don't want to die. I'm only 20," were strong. The West Seneca young woman's brave battle against a rare bone cancer ended on Sunday.

Erin's fight with Ewing's sarcoma was painful. 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing's powerful interview with Erin aired less than a week before her death. During the interview, she was happy, despite some pain. She told Claudine she knew one day death would come. "I find some peace in it because at least I know, I'll be in heaven and I won't be suffering from this paralysis anymore because these past couple years, ever since I've been paralyzed have been complete crap," she said.

Erin's mom says her daughter couldn't live life to the fullest with cancer because she was paralyzed. The paralysis from the chest down was the result of a surgery. "The surgeon removed the tumor there was packing left in my spine called surgicel and it kind of just seeped into my spinal cord," Erin said in a January interview.

While battling cancer, Erin became a strong advocate for spreading awareness about childhood cancers. According to the Childhood Cancer Foundation, the National Cancer Institute spends 96% of its budget on adult cancers and only 4% on children's cancers. "Children deserve more than four because it's unacceptable to see all these children out here passing away."

She became a member of Kaely's Kindness, a Foundation that helps teen girls with cancer. Kaely Kwitek remembers Erin's passionate fight to live. They last had dinner together in December.

"Erin just always had an attitude that you never think she'd get defeated by this, she fought very hard, she was an advocate for us all," Kwitek said.

Kaely's Kindness Foundation is having a mother-daughter luncheon on Sunday, March 12. There will be a special tribute for the young ladies who passed away, including something special in Erin's memory.

Erin died Sunday in Texas while participating in a trial that was to block the Ewing's sarcoma gene from repeating itself.

No funeral arrangements have been announced.



