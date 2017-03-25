Erin Baker annoucnes candidacy for Amherst Town Board

AMHERST, N.Y.-- Erin Baker, the wife of Erie County Republican Chairman, Nick Langworthy, has announced her candidacy for Amherst Town Board.



Baker posted the announcement Friday on Facebook.

She is seeking one of two open board seats in November's election. Baker was unanimously endorsed by the Amherst Republican Committee on Thursday, March 16th.

Baker says she plans to tackle the town's fiscal responsibility, after the board approved pay raises last year.

