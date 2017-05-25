Erie County SWAT team wins Homeland Security competition

Lieutenant Warren Hawthorn directs members of the Erie County Sheriff's SWAT team during a training exercise at their recently upgrade training center in Alden.

ALDEN, NY -- The Erie County Sheriff's Special Weapons and Tactics team was awarded first place in a competition that was held during Tactical Week training in Oriskany, New York.

The program was hosted by the New York State Division of Homeland Security. Seven members of the seventeen man SWAT team competed against seven other police organizations from across New York.

Organizers used past real world events to base the train exercises on and also included room clearing, hostage rescue and officer down scenarios.

This was the first time a competition like this was held.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV