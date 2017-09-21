WGRZ
Erie County Sheriff's K-9 retires

WGRZ 5:23 PM. EDT September 21, 2017

BUFFALO, NY — An Erie County Sheriff's K-9 is riding off into the sunset after six years of service.

K-9 Hayco, who has served the Erie County Sheriff's Office and Deputy Ballantyne for six years, retired on Thursday.

"It is a bittersweet day at the Erie County Sheriff's Office," the Office wrote in a Facebook post. "We hate to see him go but we wish Hayco a long and happy retirement with his family."

