Erie County releases free car seat inspection schedule

Car Seats

BUFFALO, NY - Erie County Sheriff Tim Howard announced the summer's car seat inspection schedule on Wednesday.

Partnering with the the Erie County Parks Department, the Sheriff's Office will host free car seat inspections five times this summer. Beginning today, trained Sheriff's Deputies will demonstrate proper installation and inspect car seats that have already been installed.

The sessions will be every other Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Date and locations for the sessions are below.

• June 7, Como Lake Park, (using the Bowen Road Entrance, it's the first pavilion on the right)

• June 21, Emery Park

• July 12, Bennett Beach

• July 26, Akron Falls

• August, Erie County Fair (TBA)

