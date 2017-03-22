Erie County internet study shows good signs for the city

Vermont: How to write a cover letter? (Credit: AP)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – An Erie County broadband study is digging deeper into Western New York’s internet connections.

Since December of last year, the county has been working with an independent technology company to determine and analyze the quality and availability of internet service across the county.

The results from the study were released during a public meeting on Wednesday. It showed that the city of Buffalo itself is comparable to other cities in terms of coverage, but more rural areas don't show enough competition.

Matthew Crider, of ECC Technologies, explained, “The metropolitan area and the business community are relatively well-served, and they have a fair amount of [competitive] choice.”

A final report will be presented to the county this week and lawmakers can decide whether or not if they want to make any changes.

