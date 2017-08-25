Erie County facing bedbug problem at Rath Building

BUFFALO, NY — A battle against bedbugs at the Erie County Rath is not going away.

The county has already spent $3,801.51 as of mid-August on pest-control. Ten floors of the Rath Building, at 95 Franklin, have been treated for bedbugs by Ashland Pest Control. Another building at 1500 Broadway, which houses the Erie County Medical Mall, was also treated, according to County spokesman Peter Anderson.

The county is currently collecting proposals and gathering more information on possibly using bedbug sniffing dogs to combat the problem.

