Erie County deputies getting body cameras

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has become the latest law enforcement agency to get body cameras, for some of its patrol units.

In an announcement at the Erie County Fire Training Academy in Cheektowaga Wednesday, a group of deputies learned about the mechanics of the body cameras, storage capabilities and how to playback video.

The test period will allow for 12 body cameras, docking stations and data storage. The cameras will be worn by deputies at the Rath Building and deputies who are on patrol in Districts 1-4, which includes Grand Island, Clarence, Alden, Elma and Colden -- not included are North Collins and Springville. Some deputies have volunteered to wear the body cameras.

"We really look forward to this formal test period and learning the capabilities of the cameras and the evidence storage systems," explained Sheriff Tim Howard.

The Sheriff's Office says after the test period of 60 days is over, the program could expand to more body cameras, if funding is made available and if officials believe more are needed. Sheriff Howard says his office will work to learn how much the program will cost and if it's feasible.

The Sheriff's Office has purchased the body cameras through Axon Body Camera.

But there are questions about why the cameras are being purchased now and why they're not being used in county jails? Channel 2's Jeff Preval asked Howard tough questions about these subjects and will have Howard's answers on Channel 2 News at 5:30.

