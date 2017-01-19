Erie County D.A. reactivates narcotics unit

BUFFALO, NY - Erie County is taking new steps in fighting the deadly, growing drug epidemic here at home. The Erie County District Attorney has beefed up a section of his prosecution team, telling them to go after drug dealers and get them off the streets.

Top Erie County officials announced at a news conference Thursday -- there have been 19 suspected deadly overdoses from drugs like heroin and fentanyl, in the first 19 days of 2017.

"That is unacceptable that is tragic and we as public officials have an obligation to try and do something about this," John Flynn said.

Officials don't know exactly what the 19 people died from, because toxicology tests aren't completed. District Attorney Flynn said in his campaign to be the county's top prosecutor that the opiate crisis would be a top priority.

Now, he's reactivated a narcotics bureau within the DA's office, and added a third prosecutor to the unit. Flynn says a narcotics bureau has existed in the past, but was given other types of cases.

"I felt it was important that narcotics be a stand alone bureau where the assistant district attorneys are doing just narcotics cases," Flynn said.

2 On Yur Side sat down with Flynn to dig deeper and find out if there are any other programs the DA's office could implement to battle the drug crisis. He told us about the LEAD program -- Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, which operates in Albany County.

"That we don't have here in Buffalo yet," Flynn said.

It's a program that could be used when a police officer encounters an addict, who's broken the law.

"You identify the individual who has committed a crime who has a drug problem who's committed a non-violent low level offense and instead of even arresting them pre-arrest you get them into a program," Flynn said.

So, the addict wouldn't go through the court system.

REPORTER: Why would it be the police officer's responsibility to find what issue that person has without consulting anyone in the medical field or a counselor?

"Oh they would," Flynn said, "do a little digging, talk to family and find out from the family this person's got a drug problem it would take some investigative tools."

Flynn admits that the success of that program would be based largely on the addict's willingness to seek help. He says repeat offenders would be prosecuted. Next week, Flynn says he plans on meeting with the district attorney in Albany county, where the LEAD program is being used and see how it's working there.

