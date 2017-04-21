Erie Co. Sheriff Announces Heroin Raid Arrest

Erie County Sheriff's (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Erie County Sheriff's Office and multiple partner agencies have scheduled a news conference for 4:45 p.m. Friday to announce two major heroin raids, and the arrest of an alleged dealer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, authorities seized more than 200 grams of heroin during two separate raids.

In collaboration with the Erie County District Attorney, the Drug Enforcement Agency and both the Cheektowaga and Buffalo police departments, the Sheriff's Office will be announcing the arrest of a "Cheektowaga heroin dealer," a spokesperson for Sheriff Tim Howard said in a media release. It is not yet clear what charges that alleged dealer will face.

WGRZ will stream the news conference from downtown Buffalo at 4:45 p.m.

