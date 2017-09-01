Erie Co. announces additional DWI weekend patrols

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With the long Labor Day weekend kicking off the month of September, Erie County Law enforcement is set to be extra vigilant of those who drink and drive.

Friday, the county announced agencies will have almost 175 hours of extra DWI patrols, along with additional patrols in areas such as Kenmore, Springville, Hamburg, Eden, the City of Buffalo, Lancaster, West Seneca, Orchard Park, the City of Tonawanda, Evans and East Aurora. These will run from Friday through Monday.

State Troopers and the Erie County Sheriff's Office will have additional patrols and a checkpoint as well over the weekend, as part of the state and national DWI Labor Day Weekend crackdown.

To learn more about the consequences of DWI and for help making plans to get a ride home when out drinking, you can download New York's "Have A Plan" App.

