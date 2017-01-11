Protest over development project

Dozens gathered at Bidwell Park Wednesday morning to protest a proposed project in that area. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Dozens gathered at Bidwell Park Wednesday morning to protest a proposed project in that area.

State Assemblyman Sean Ryan says Ciminelli Development is trying to demolish several buildings before the new Green Code takes effect next month.

Ryan says the developer wants to build two five story buildings in their place -- that would include retail, housing and office space.

Last week, the City of Buffalo approved a new "Green Code" for the city. Under the new code, those who seek to build something new will have to more carefully align it with what already exists in a given neighborhood.

Several dozen have gathered at Elmwood & Bidwell to protest the #Ciminelli project in the neighborhood @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/dPJEL4XMEY — Dooley O'Rourke (@Dooley_ORourke) January 11, 2017

